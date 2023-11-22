The Beauty of Large Families: A Trend in Influencer Culture

In today’s age of social media, where perfect family portraits and idyllic lifestyles are the norm, it’s no wonder that the rise of big-family influencers has captivated audiences on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Influencers like Hannah Neeleman, known as Ballerina Farm, JD and Britney Lott, and the de la Motte family have amassed millions of followers, sharing their adventures and day-to-day lives with their brood of children.

The fascination with large families is not a new phenomenon. Throughout history, both real and fictional big families have caught the attention of the public. From the von Trapp children in “The Sound of Music” to the McCaughey septuplets, these families have become subjects of cultural obsession. Reality shows like “Jon & Kate Plus 8” and “17 Kids and Counting” have also given audiences a glimpse into the lives of families with multiple children.

What sets apart the current wave of big-family influencers is their ability to share their lives directly with their audience, without the need for network executives or gatekeepers. Platforms like TikTok have given rise to influencers like Alicia Dougherty, who documents her daily meal preparations for her 11 kids. These influencers have become content creators in their own right, amassing millions of followers and millions of views on their videos.

But what drives the fascination with these big-family influencers? Experts argue that it may be a product of our time. The birthrate is declining, and the cost of raising children is skyrocketing. For many, having a large family is simply out of reach. Watching these influencers’ videos offers a glimpse into a different world and a way to experience the joy and chaos of a big family.

As we consume this content, it’s important to reflect on what it says about our society and our values. These big-family influencers offer a counter-cultural perspective, reminding us of the beauty and importance of family. Whether we have one child or a dozen, their videos provide us with inspiration, entertainment, and perhaps even a sense of longing for the simple joys of a large family.

