“The Smartest Man in Canada” Amazes Icelandic TikTok Users with Geography Knowledge

A Canadian man has gained unexpected fame in Iceland after showcasing his extensive knowledge of the country on TikTok. Aidan Simardone, a 29-year-old immigration lawyer, was approached Icelandic TikToker Ólafur Jóhann Steinsson in Toronto, who asked him if he knew where Iceland was. Simardone not only correctly identified Iceland’s location but also provided details about its capital city, neighboring countries, population, flag, and international affiliations. Steinsson was amazed Simardone’s response and titled the video “Smartest man in Canada,” which quickly gained attention on social media.

Simardone, who has a passion for geography, expressed his excitement about becoming a viral sensation in Iceland. He explained that while others were reading Harry Potter as kids, he was fascinated with countries, flags, capital cities, and populations. Simardone’s interest in geography has proven useful in his career as an immigration lawyer, as it helps him understand his clients’ backgrounds and better assist them.

Steinsson, who works as a flight attendant for Icelandair, often asks people in different countries about Iceland’s location. He mentioned that Canadians, including Simardone, have consistently provided correct answers, unlike many others he has encountered. Steinsson was taken aback Simardone’s knowledge and was thrilled the positive response the video received in Iceland.

Simardone’s expertise in geography extends beyond Iceland. When asked about the population of Guyana and the capital of Turkey, he effortlessly provided accurate answers. His passion for geography allows him to connect with clients from various parts of the world and empathize with their experiences.

Although Simardone has never visited Iceland, he expressed his admiration for the country and its culture. He revealed that he is the only member of his family who hasn’t been to Iceland and jokingly admitted to feeling a tinge of jealousy.

The video serves as a refreshing change from the usual trend of highlighting people’s lack of geographical knowledge. Instead, Simardone’s impressive understanding and enthusiasm for geography have captured the attention and admiration of people in Iceland and beyond.

