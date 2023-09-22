Oxlade Breaks Silence on Restricting Mohbad’s Instagram Account

Afrobeats artist Oxlade, also known as Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, has finally spoken out about why he restricted the Instagram account of the late rapper Mohbad. Following Mohbad’s untimely death on September 12, Oxlade shared a screenshot of their Instagram conversation while paying tribute to him. However, some eagle-eyed users noticed that Mohbad’s account was on restriction.

This sparked controversy and backlash on social media, with Nigerians calling out Oxlade for his actions. But in a statement posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Oxlade clarified that restricting the account was not meant as an insult or dismissal, but rather to ensure he could respond properly to Mohbad’s message.

Oxlade explained that his social media accounts are managed his record label, and restricting an account signals to the label that messages from that account are important and require his personal attention. He also revealed that he receives death threats over the incident but chooses not to take them personally.

He further addressed the ongoing scrutiny and criticism he has faced, stating that he has lost a friend and is unable to grieve properly due to the focus on him in the media. Oxlade emphasized that he restricts accounts he has a personal relationship with to ensure that he can reply to them directly. This practice helps his label distinguish between private messages from close friends and other messages relevant to his career.

The artist called for an end to the bullying he has experienced and urged people to focus on more important matters such as seeking justice. Despite the challenges he has faced, Oxlade remains resilient, stating that his light cannot be dimmed. He signed off with a reference to his upcoming work and expressed his love for his fans.

