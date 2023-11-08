TikTok Trend: The Mystery Behind “I Peeled My Orange Today”

If you’ve been following TikTok lately, you might have come across a peculiar trend where users are openly weeping while uttering the phrase “I peeled my orange today.” While it may seem confusing at first, a closer look reveals the fascinating backstory behind this viral sensation.

The origin of this trend can be traced back to a TikTok slideshow created the user @things.i.cant.sen which has amassed over 6 million views. The slideshow tells the tale of a fictional breakup between two individuals named Charlotte and Em. It encapsulates the raw emotions of young love, encompassing the complexity of relationships and the aftermath of heartbreak.

During the emotionally charged text conversation showcased in the slideshow, Charlotte reminisces about the way Em used to peel oranges for her. This seemingly innocuous reference becomes a symbol of their past connection and serves as a poignant reminder of their lost love.

The climax of the slideshow comes with Charlotte’s final text message to Em, in which she reveals, “I peeled my orange today.” However, what catches the attention of viewers is the color change from blue to green in the text thread, indicating a potential block from Em’s end. This subtle detail suggests that Charlotte may finally be moving on from the breakup.

Now, it’s worth noting that while this TikTok slideshow is incredibly well-crafted, there are valid reasons to consider its authenticity. The account @things.i.cant.sen frequently shares poetry and fabricated conversations, which raises doubts about the credibility of the depicted breakup. Furthermore, the text exchange leans towards sentimentalism rather than resembling a genuine conversation.

Despite these uncertainties, TikTok users have widely embraced the trend, posting emotional reactions to the slideshow. The phrase “I peeled my orange today” has become a symbol of healing and growth, resonating with those who have experienced the complexities of young love and its aftermath.

Ultimately, the appeal of this TikTok trend lies in its ability to capture the subtleties of relationships, highlighting the importance of seemingly insignificant gestures. It serves as a reminder that love often manifests in the smallest acts, leaving lasting impressions on our hearts.

So, if you stumble upon a TikToker shedding tears over peeled oranges, you now have insight into the mysterious trend that has taken the platform storm.