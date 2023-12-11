Luis Suarez Talks About Losing Contact with Messi and Neymar

In a recent interview, former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez opened up about no longer having a Whatsapp group with his former attacking teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar. The trio, known for their formidable partnership at Barca, were once part of one of the most feared attacking troickas in football history.

Speaking at the ESPN Bola de Prata ceremony, Suarez revealed that the Whatsapp group they used to have is no longer active. Both Messi and Neymar have changed their phone numbers, which led to the loss of the group. However, Suarez emphasized that they continue to maintain regular communication individually.

Suarez, who is nearing the end of his time at Brazilian club Gremio as a free agent, has enjoyed a successful spell with the club. In the 2023 season, the 36-year-old scored an impressive 26 goals and provided 17 assists in 53 games across various competitions.

While Suarez’s time playing alongside Messi and Neymar may be a thing of the past, the bond they developed on and off the field remains strong. The trio’s partnership was not only known for their exceptional skill and understanding but also for the friendship they cultivated during their time together at Barcelona.

As Suarez prepares for the next chapter of his career, he carries with him the memories of the successful attacking force he once formed with Messi and Neymar. Although they may no longer have a Whatsapp group, their individual conversations continue to keep their friendship alive.