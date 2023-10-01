HBO Chief Reveals Thinking Behind Licensing Shows to Netflix

In a recent interview with Casey Bloys, the chief of HBO and HBO Max, the reasoning behind licensing HBO shows to Netflix was discussed. This move comes as a reversal of the past decade’s trend of distributors turning off their licensing taps to Netflix. HBO shows such as “Insecure,” “Ballers,” “Band of Brothers,” and “The Pacific” have already made their way to Netflix in multiple regions.

Bloys explained that the decision to license to Netflix was a strategic one, aiming to replicate the previous model of content windowing. He compared this move to the syndication of HBO shows in the past, which proved successful. By experimenting with licensing shows to Netflix, HBO has seen a boost in viewership and engagement for popular shows like “Insecure” and “Ballers.” This spike in popularity can be attributed to the fresh content effect on Netflix, which attracts a large viewership.

However, Bloys made it clear that any licensing arrangement would be a co-exclusive one, meaning HBO Originals will not be leaving HBO Max for Netflix exclusively. He also stated that it’s unlikely we will see recent smash hits like “Succession” or “The White Lotus” streaming on Netflix. While there might be consideration for licensing previous seasons of shows like “True Detective” ahead of the premiere of new seasons, the balance between marketing and preserving exclusivity needs to be carefully maintained.

Overall, the decision to license HBO shows to Netflix has proven successful in increasing viewership and engagement, benefiting both HBO and Netflix. It remains to be seen which other HBO shows will make their way to the streaming giant in the future.

