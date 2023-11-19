The Power of Purpose and the Risks of Going Anti-Social

In 2021, two major retailers took the bold step of abandoning certain social media platforms. While their decisions made waves in the marketing world, they failed to inspire a widespread movement. Jamie Ross-Skinner of Roast (part of the Tipi Group) explores the reasons behind this phenomenon.

One of the retailers that bid farewell to social media was cosmetics brand Lush. In November 2021, Lush announced its departure from Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, citing the need for a safer user environment. However, the impact of Lush’s campaign was short-lived, leaving many wondering if its sacrifice would pay off.

Lush’s success can be attributed to its strong sense of purpose. Over its 27-year history, the brand has embraced its eco-conscious identity, setting it apart in an industry marred greenwashing. While Lush initially left social media in 2019 due to frustration with algorithms, it temporarily returned during the pandemic before making a definitive exit in 2021. The decision was fueled concerns, supported insider whistleblowers, that social media was harmful to teenagers’ mental health.

Another brand that made headlines for its social media departure was luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta. Unlike Lush’s “anti-social” stance, Bottega Veneta’s approach emphasized relying on brand ambassadors and fans to generate user-generated content on various social networks. Although the strategy was not without risks, it demonstrated that beloved brands could flourish even without an official social media presence.

While Lush and Bottega Veneta’s decisions may have validity, it’s essential to recognize that the majority of brands cannot afford to take such risks. Social media has become an integral part of our digital age, with platforms like Facebook boasting billions of users. Young people, in particular, spend more time on TikTok than watching traditional TV, and many children under 13 have profiles on social media apps.

As the first generation to grow up primarily with social media reaches adulthood, we are witnessing a shift in consumer behavior. People increasingly turn to social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram for tasks that were once reserved for search engines. This shift in attention has also led to a redistribution of advertising spend, with experts predicting that social media will surpass search as the largest advertising channel spend.

In conclusion, while Lush and Bottega Veneta’s departures from social media showcased the power of purpose and alternative brand strategies, it’s important to acknowledge that social media remains a vital and influential channel for most brands. The age of social media is just beginning, and it continues to shape our digital landscape and consumer behavior.

FAQ

1. Why did Lush and Bottega Veneta quit social media?

Lush exited social media platforms due to concerns about the platforms’ impact on mental health, while Bottega Veneta strategically relied on brand ambassadors and fans to generate user-generated content.

2. Did other brands follow Lush’s and Bottega Veneta’s lead?

While Lush and Bottega Veneta’s departures created buzz in the marketing world, only a few brands followed suit.

3. Is social media important for brands?

Yes, social media has become a crucial channel for brands to connect with their audience and allocate advertising spend effectively.

