The Impact of New York’s Adult Survivors Act

A recent wave of sexual assault accusations has prompted a closer look at the Adult Survivors Act (ASA) in New York. Although the law was brought in a year ago, it has gained significant attention as the expiration date looms – the end of Thursday, November 23, 2023. Under the ASA, adult survivors of sexual abuse were granted an extended period to file claims for historical attacks.

Previously, New York’s statutes allowed survivors of sexual abuse between one and five years to file civil lawsuits or press criminal charges. However, the ASA temporarily suspended the time limit, enabling survivors to seek justice for abuse at any point in their adult lives. This legislation was inspired the success of a previous law, the Child Victims Act, which allowed individuals who experienced abuse as children a similar window to file claims.

As the deadline approaches, a flood of lawsuits has been filed. Over 2,500 cases have been registered under the ASA, involving a range of high-profile individuals. Axl Rose, the lead singer of Guns N’ Roses, has been accused Sheila Kennedy, a former Penthouse magazine model, of sexually assaulting her in a New York City hotel room back in 1989. Acclaimed actor Jamie Foxx also faces allegations filed a woman who claimed he sexually assaulted her at a New York rooftop lounge in 2015. Notably, music industry veteran Jimmy Iovine has been sued on charges of sexual abuse, forced touching, sexual harassment, and retaliation.

The expiration of the ASA has created a sense of urgency for victims to come forward before the opportunity to seek legal recourse closes. This legal development underscores the importance of providing support and empowerment for survivors while ensuring the consequences for perpetrators.