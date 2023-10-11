The Beckhams: A Modern Fairy Tale

This four-part documentary, titled “Beckham,” takes viewers on a journey through the lives of David and Victoria Beckham, one of the most famous couples in the late ’90s and early 2000s. David Beckham, renowned as one of England’s greatest football players, and Victoria Beckham, a member of the beloved pop group Spice Girls, captivated not only the British public but also gained global appeal. The media scrutiny they faced as celebrities is explored in this documentary, delving into their personal and professional lives.

The documentary offers a nostalgic glimpse into the past, showcasing memorable moments from the Beckham’s relationship. From their outrageously flamboyant matching purple outfits at their wedding to the frenzy of “Becksmania,” where fans worldwide imitated David’s hairstyles, these moments evoke a sense of nostalgia. Additionally, the documentary delves into the dramatic conflicts David had with various managers in the dressing room. It also reveals interesting tidbits, such as Fisher Stevens, director of the documentary, playing Hugo on Succession.

However, what truly stands out is the documentary’s portrayal of the Beckham’s marriage. Their story began as a modern fairy tale, a beautiful pop star and a handsome footballer meeting and embarking on a clandestine love affair, hidden from the prying eyes of the media. However, their relationship soon attracted intense media attention and public scrutiny. Victoria recounts one particularly unpleasant chant that used to echo in football stadiums, a hurtful experience that highlights the challenges they faced. Despite the hardships, their marriage endured, and the documentary captures both the romantic and mundane aspects of their long partnership.

Refreshingly, the Beckham’s reveal their playful banter and offer glimpses of their everyday lives. Victoria still admits she doesn’t like football, but she enjoys watching David play. They poke fun at each other’s quirks and idiosyncrasies, showcasing the humor and light-heartedness that keeps their relationship strong. Their interviews are conducted separately, allowing them to express differing perspectives, adding depth to their story. The documentary also touches upon the difficult period when the couple faced allegations of infidelity. It explores how they managed to overcome this tumultuous time and keep their family together.

The Beckhams’ story reflects the ups and downs of any long-lasting relationship. While their status as celebrities sets them apart, their 24 years of marriage have weathered similar challenges. They navigated the tribulations that come with time, just like any other couple. In the final episode, they are seen enjoying each other’s company at a family barbecue, epitomizing the love and connection that has sustained them over the years.

Source: The Slate article Luke Winkie.