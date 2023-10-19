How to Improve the Frasier Revival’s Chances of Success

The recent Frasier revival on Paramount+ has received mixed reviews, with opinions ranging from negative to positive. While some critics have panned the show, others have found it amusing and well-executed. Our own assessment falls somewhere in the middle, acknowledging the show’s potential for improvement. As audiences ultimately determine the success of Frasier (2023), Paramount Global can take two significant steps to increase its chances of long-term survival.

Firstly, Paramount Global should consider doubling the length of the second season to 20 episodes. This would provide more opportunities for character development, storytelling, and audience engagement. A longer season could allow for deeper exploration of the beloved characters from the original series, satisfying the expectations of fans while attracting new viewers. Additionally, a longer season would provide ample room for the show to evolve and find its footing, potentially leading to stronger future seasons.

Secondly, premiering the episodes of the second season weekly on sibling network CBS could significantly benefit the show’s overall reach. While Frasier was developed as a flagship series for Paramount+, it is essential to consider the shifting dynamics of the streaming industry. Paramount+ has a smaller U.S. customer base compared to CBS’s broad television audience. By making Frasier available on CBS, the show would have the opportunity to reach millions of viewers who regularly tune in to the network for popular shows like Survivor and Young Sheldon. This expanded exposure could enhance the show’s popularity and increase its chances of success.

While the decision to develop Frasier for Paramount+ was strategic, aligning with the industry trend of streaming platforms prioritizing exclusive content, the landscape has rapidly evolved. Streaming companies are now focused on fiscal discipline and profitability rather than solely acquiring subscribers. Paramount Global must adapt to these new realities and explore avenues to maximize the show’s visibility and audience potential.

In summary, Paramount Global can improve the Frasier revival’s prospects doubling the second season’s length to allow for further exploration and development. Additionally, premiering the episodes on CBS would expand the show’s reach beyond the limited subscriber base of Paramount+. These strategies would increase the likelihood of Frasier’s long-term success.

