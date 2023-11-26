A Sneak Peek into the Exciting TVD Cast Reunions

Fans of The Vampire Diaries had a thrilling surprise when star Nina Dobrev shared a mysterious TikTok video. The clip, posted on November 26, featured Dobrev making a “shush” gesture and a knowing wink before passing the phone to her co-stars. The chain reaction began, with Paul Wesley, Kat Graham, Candice King, Kayla Ewell, Claire Holt, and Michael Trevino all appearing in the video looking confused.

Set to the catchy tune of Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” and accompanied a “find my iPhone” hashtag, Dobrev’s video immediately sparked curiosity among fans. In the comments section, many were left asking “what does this mean?!” Others expressed their excitement for a possible TVD reunion.

Speculation about a reunion intensified considering that Dobrev and several co-stars are confirmed to attend the I Was Feeling Festive convention organized Epic. The convention will take place from December 1 to December 3 in Covington, Georgia, where the beloved series was filmed. The convention’s organizers even reposted Dobrev’s TikTok video on Instagram, signaling their appreciation for the buzz around the event.

While fans eagerly await the reunion, some expressed disappointment that certain beloved characters were missing from the video. Ian Somerhalder, who portrayed Damon Salvatore, along with Phoebe Tonkin and Joseph Morgan, were noticeably absent. However, fans need not fret as Creation Entertainment has Vampire Fan Weekends planned across the United States throughout 2024. Both Wesley and Somerhalder are confirmed to attend, and there are promises of “many more” cast members yet to be announced.

As the excitement builds for the TVD cast reunions, fans can look forward to future surprises and a chance to reconnect with their favorite Mystic Falls residents. Stay tuned for more updates and keep your fangs sharp for the upcoming events!

FAQ

1. Are the TVD cast members hinting at something bigger with their TikTok video?

While it remains unclear if the TikTok video holds a deeper meaning, fans are hopeful that it signals an upcoming TVD cast reunion or project.

2. Which convention will the TVD cast attend?

Nina Dobrev, along with several of her co-stars, will be attending the I Was Feeling Festive convention organized Epic. The convention will take place in Covington, Georgia, where The Vampire Diaries was filmed.

3. Will Ian Somerhalder be part of the upcoming conventions?

While Ian Somerhalder was initially scheduled to join the December convention, it was announced in August that he will no longer be able to attend. However, fans can catch him and Paul Wesley at the Vampire Fan Weekends organized Creation Entertainment throughout 2024.

4. Which other cast members can fans expect to see at the upcoming conventions?

While some cast members have already been confirmed, such as Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder, Creation Entertainment promises “many more” cast members to be announced for the Vampire Fan Weekends.