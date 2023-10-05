Jonathan Noble: An Accomplished Formula 1 Journalist

Jonathan Noble is a highly respected and accomplished journalist in the world of Formula 1. He currently serves as the Formula 1 editor for Motorsport.com, a position he has held since 2015. With his wealth of experience and extensive knowledge of the sport, Jonathan has become a prominent figure in reporting on Formula 1.

After graduating from the University of Sussex, Jonathan began his career as a sports journalist at Collings Sports, a sports news agency. He covered a range of sports including Formula 1, F3, touring cars, and more. His articles were regularly featured in reputable publications such as The Daily Telegraph, The Independent, Reuters, and Autosport.

In 1999, Jonathan joined Haymarket Publishing as a senior editor at Autosport Special Projects. It was during this time that he really made his mark in the industry. A year later, he was promoted to become Autosport’s grand prix editor, a role that enabled him to delve deep into the world of Formula 1.

Over the years, Jonathan has been recognized for his exceptional journalism. In 1991, he was honored with the Guild of Motoring Writers’ Sir William Lyons’ Award for young journalists. In 2010, he received the Outstanding Individual accolade for consumer journalism at the Haymarket awards. His outstanding work also earned him Haymarket’s Scoop of the Year in 2011. In 2018, Jonathan received the prestigious Medaglia d’Oro at the Lorenzo Bandini Awards, further solidifying his reputation as a leading Formula 1 journalist.

In addition to his role at Motorsport.com, Jonathan is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers and sits on the FIA Media Council. His expertise and contributions to the field of Formula 1 journalism are highly regarded, and his insights and analysis are sought after fans and industry professionals alike.

Jonathan Noble’s dedication and passion for Formula 1 journalism make him an invaluable asset to the motorsport community. His extensive experience, combined with his numerous accolades, reinforce his status as a highly accomplished and respected Formula 1 journalist.

Sources:

– Collings Sports

– The Daily Telegraph

– The Independent

– Reuters

– Autosport

– Haymarket Publishing

– Motorsport Network

– Guild of Motoring Writers

– FIA Media Council

– Guild of Motoring Writers’ Sir William Lyons’ Award

– Haymarket awards

– Lorenzo Bandini Awards, Medaglia d’Oro