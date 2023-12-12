The Rise of Visible Underwear: A Fashion Trend with PR Advantages

In the early 2000s, the sight of Madonna wearing underwear as outerwear or Kate Moss sporting a transparent dress over briefs was seen as scandalous. However, as fashion historian Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell explains, the public has become increasingly desensitized over the years, leading to the resurgence of visible underwear as a fashion trend. This trend has recently gained momentum, with celebrities embracing it as a way to generate attention and dominate the news cycle.

During the Saint Laurent spring 2023 show, a third of the looks featured transparent or semi-sheer dresses worn with briefs underneath. Miu Miu’s collections have also influenced this trend, particularly their fall 2023 collection that showcased bedazzled hot pants. Celebrities like Julia Fox, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Janelle Monáe have all embraced this trend, wearing outfits that expose their underwear. Even Dua Lipa attended the release of Barbie in a chain mail gown with only a pair of Hanky Pankys underneath.

Fashion historian Chrisman-Campbell attributes the enduring appeal of this trend to its ability to guarantee attention and photographs. In today’s media landscape, where the hunger for celebrity content is insatiable, wearing increasingly provocative garments has become a strategy to break through the digital noise and go viral. The tactic may no longer shock audiences, but it can serve as a means to tweak a celebrity’s personal branding or image.

Despite the ongoing trend of visible thongs in Hollywood, it’s unlikely to catch on outside of the A-list community. Most people prefer to keep their underwear hidden. Nevertheless, Chrisman-Campbell predicts that celebrity fashion will continue to embrace nudity, with the pendulum swinging between highly embellished or structured naked dresses. This combination of trends allows celebrities to simultaneously cater to the desire for provocative fashion while maintaining a hint of modesty.

In conclusion, the resurgence of visible underwear as a fashion trend is driven celebrities’ quest for attention in an increasingly crowded media landscape. While these barely-there outfits may no longer shock audiences, they offer a way for celebrities to overhaul their image and garner free press. As long as the public remains desensitized and the PR benefits are evident, it is likely that celebrity fashion will continue to push the boundaries of nudity.