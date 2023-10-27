With the one-year anniversary of Elon Musk’s takeover of X, formerly known as Twitter, it’s an opportune moment to reflect on the state of social media and the concept of authenticity. While it may seem disorienting to make sense of all that has transpired, one thing is clear: social media companies are engaged in a battle to promote authenticity among their users.

Authenticity, as I argue in my new book “The Authenticity Industries,” is the central focus for social media platforms. They design their platforms to encourage genuine self-expression and performance from users, as this leads to reliable and valuable data that can be sold to advertisers. Silicon Valley remains steadfast in their commitment to authenticity, despite the growing recognition that the internet isn’t real life.

Over the past decade, Instagram has become the epitome of this quest for authenticity. Users curate their feed with meticulously manicured photos, showcasing the highlight reel of their lives. But this performative aspect of Instagram has also given rise to a backlash, with the emergence of concepts like #NoFilter, blurry photo dumps, and “finsta” accounts as forms of authenticity.

Musk’s recent attacks on Zuckerberg’s Threads shed light on the battle for authenticity in social media. Musk’s statement, “You are free to be your true self here,” encapsulates the importance of creating spaces where users can express themselves authentically. However, this pursuit of authenticity is not unique to Musk or Threads. Throughout the history of social media, platforms have emphasized the same rhetoric of “real life” and “genuineness” in an effort to differentiate themselves from their competitors.

While Musk’s ambition for X remains unclear, his focus on providing a space with no social guardrails aligns with the desire to foster authenticity. However, the reality is that social media platforms often fall short of these ambitions. The pressure to perform and curate an idealized version of oneself remains prevalent, despite claims of authenticity.

In conclusion, the battle for authenticity in social media continues to shape the landscape. Platforms strive to create spaces where users can express their true selves, but the challenge lies in balancing this aspiration with the innate pressure for performance and perfection. As users, it becomes crucial to navigate these platforms mindfully, maintaining a healthy perspective on what is real and what is curated.

FAQs

What is the battle for authenticity in social media?

The battle for authenticity in social media refers to the ongoing competition among social media platforms to create spaces where users can express themselves authentically. These platforms design their features and policies to encourage genuine self-expression and performance from users.

Why is authenticity important in social media?

Authenticity is important in social media because it leads to reliable and valuable data that can be sold to advertisers. Platforms strive to create spaces where users can express their true selves, as this generates authentic content that attracts engagement and drives the internet economy.

How does Instagram embody the quest for authenticity?

Instagram has become synonymous with the pursuit of authenticity in social media. Users curate their feed with carefully edited and filtered photos, showcasing the best aspects of their lives. However, this performative aspect of Instagram has also given rise to a backlash, with users seeking to showcase their authentic selves through concepts like #NoFilter and “finsta” accounts.