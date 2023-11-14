Why Ed Sheeran Wrote Visiting Hours?

In a recent surprise release, global superstar Ed Sheeran unveiled his heartfelt new single, “Visiting Hours.” The emotional ballad, which showcases Sheeran’s signature acoustic sound, has left fans wondering about the inspiration behind the song. Let’s delve into the reasons why Ed Sheeran wrote “Visiting Hours.”

The Inspiration:

“Visiting Hours” was written as a tribute to Ed Sheeran’s late friend and mentor, Michael Gudinski. Gudinski, a renowned Australian music promoter and founder of Mushroom Records, passed away unexpectedly in March 2021. Sheeran had a close relationship with Gudinski, who played a pivotal role in launching his career. The song serves as a poignant reflection on the loss of a loved one and the longing to spend more time with them.

The Meaning:

Through heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies, Sheeran captures the essence of grief and the desire to hold on to cherished memories. “Visiting Hours” is a testament to the power of music as a means of healing and remembrance. Sheeran’s raw and vulnerable vocals resonate with listeners, evoking a sense of shared loss and the universal experience of mourning.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Michael Gudinski?

A: Michael Gudinski was a highly influential figure in the Australian music industry. He founded Mushroom Records and played a significant role in promoting and supporting numerous artists throughout his career.

Q: When did Michael Gudinski pass away?

A: Michael Gudinski passed away unexpectedly in March 2021.

Q: How did Ed Sheeran know Michael Gudinski?

A: Ed Sheeran had a close friendship with Michael Gudinski, who played a crucial role in launching Sheeran’s career in Australia.

Q: What is the message behind “Visiting Hours”?

A: “Visiting Hours” is a heartfelt tribute to a lost loved one, expressing the longing to spend more time with them and the power of music in healing.

In conclusion, Ed Sheeran’s “Visiting Hours” is a deeply personal and moving tribute to his late friend and mentor, Michael Gudinski. Through his heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies, Sheeran captures the essence of grief and the universal longing to hold on to cherished memories. The song serves as a reminder of the power of music to heal and connect us in times of loss.