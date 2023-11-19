Why Ed Sheeran Use Small Guitar?

Why Ed Sheeran Uses a Small Guitar?

In the world of music, artists often have their own unique style and preferences when it comes to their instruments. One such artist who has caught the attention of many is the talented singer-songwriter, Ed Sheeran. Known for his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, Sheeran is often seen performing with a small-sized guitar. But why does he choose to use this particular instrument? Let’s delve into the reasons behind Ed Sheeran’s affinity for the small guitar.

Firstly, it’s important to understand that the small guitar Sheeran plays is called a “travel guitar” or a “parlor guitar.” These guitars are typically smaller in size compared to the standard acoustic guitar, making them more portable and easier to carry around. They are also known for their unique tonal qualities, which can be both warm and bright.

One of the main reasons why Sheeran prefers a small guitar is its convenience. As a touring musician, he spends a significant amount of time on the road, traveling from one city to another. The smaller size of the guitar allows him to easily transport it without any hassle. Whether he’s performing on stage or writing songs in his hotel room, having a compact instrument is undoubtedly advantageous.

Moreover, the smaller size of the guitar also contributes to its distinct sound. The parlor guitar produces a more intimate and delicate tone, which perfectly complements Sheeran’s heartfelt and introspective style of music. The unique tonal qualities of the small guitar add a certain charm and character to his performances, making them even more captivating for his audience.

FAQ:

Q: Does Ed Sheeran only use a small guitar?

A: While Sheeran is often seen playing a small guitar, he also uses other instruments such as a loop pedal and occasionally a full-sized guitar during his performances.

Q: Are small guitars only suitable for traveling?

A: No, small guitars can be used for various purposes, including studio recordings and live performances. They offer a different sound and playing experience compared to standard-sized guitars.

Q: Can beginners use small guitars?

A: Absolutely! Small guitars are suitable for beginners as well. They are often more comfortable to hold and play, especially for individuals with smaller hands.

In conclusion, Ed Sheeran’s choice to use a small guitar is not only practical but also adds a unique touch to his music. The convenience and distinct sound of the instrument perfectly align with his style and allow him to create the soulful and heartfelt music that has captivated millions around the world.