Why McDonald’s Kitchens Don’t Use Knives: Former Chef Reveals the Reason

Former McDonald’s cook Mike Haracz, known for sharing behind-the-scenes secrets and fast-food hacks on TikTok, recently answered a question from a viewer about whether McDonald’s kitchens have knives. In his video response, Haracz revealed that McDonald’s restaurants do not have knives and explained the reason behind it.

According to Haracz, there is nothing in the McDonald’s kitchen that requires chopping or cutting. All the ingredients that need to be sliced or chopped, such as cheese, tomatoes, and onions, come pre-cut. Even the dehydrated onions are already mashed together. The only exception is lemon wedges, which can be added to tea using a citrus wedger or lemon wedger device.

While McDonald’s staff members do have access to approved tools for opening pouches and similar items, knives are not a part of the kitchen equipment. This is because the menu is designed to minimize the need for cutting or chopping during food preparation.

McDonald’s, founded Richard and Maurice McDonald in 1940, is the largest chain of fast-food restaurants in the world. With over 69 million people served daily, the company continues to innovate and introduce new promotions to attract customers. One such promotion is the Free Fries Friday, where rewards program members can enjoy a free serving of medium fries every Friday when ordering through the chain’s mobile app.

In conclusion, McDonald’s kitchens do not have knives due to the nature of their menu items and the pre-cut ingredients used. This information shared former McDonald’s chef Mike Haracz provides insight into the fast-food giant’s kitchen operations.

Sources:

– TikTok video @chefmikeharacz

– McDonald’s Corporation website

(Note: Sources do not include direct URLs)