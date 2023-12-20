Why Roku Users Are Still Waiting for Peacock

Since its launch in July 2020, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, has gained significant popularity among viewers. With its vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content, it has become a go-to platform for many streaming enthusiasts. However, one major streaming device is notably absent from the list of supported platforms: Roku. This has left many Roku users wondering why they can’t access Peacock on their devices.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service owned NBCUniversal, offering a wide range of content from NBC, Universal Pictures, and other networks. It provides users with access to popular TV shows, movies, live sports, news, and exclusive original programming.

Why doesn’t Roku have Peacock?

The absence of Peacock on Roku devices is primarily due to a disagreement between NBCUniversal and Roku over distribution terms. Both companies have been negotiating a deal to bring Peacock to Roku, but so far, they have failed to reach an agreement. The main point of contention is reportedly related to advertising revenue and the terms surrounding it.

What are the implications for Roku users?

Roku users are the ones most affected this dispute. Without access to Peacock, they are unable to enjoy the vast array of content available on the platform. This has led to frustration among Roku users who have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Peacock on their devices.

Is there a solution in sight?

While negotiations between NBCUniversal and Roku are ongoing, there is no definitive timeline for when a deal might be reached. Both companies have expressed their desire to bring Peacock to Roku devices, but until an agreement is reached, Roku users will have to explore alternative streaming options to access Peacock content.

In conclusion, the absence of Peacock on Roku devices is a result of ongoing negotiations between NBCUniversal and Roku. Until an agreement is reached, Roku users will have to wait patiently or explore other streaming options to enjoy the content offered Peacock.