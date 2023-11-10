Why doesn’t Jenna Ortega blink in Wednesday?

In the recently released trailer for the upcoming Netflix film “Wednesday,” fans have been left puzzled the peculiar behavior of actress Jenna Ortega, who plays the iconic character of Wednesday Addams. Observant viewers have noticed that Ortega’s character does not blink throughout the entire trailer, sparking a wave of speculation and curiosity. So, why doesn’t Jenna Ortega blink in “Wednesday”?

The Blinking Mystery

The absence of blinking Jenna Ortega’s character in the trailer has become a hot topic of discussion among fans and movie enthusiasts. Many theories have emerged, ranging from intentional acting choices to special effects manipulation. However, the true reason behind this peculiar behavior remains unknown.

Possible Explanations

One theory suggests that Ortega’s lack of blinking could be a deliberate acting choice to enhance the mysterious and eerie nature of the character. By maintaining an unblinking gaze, Ortega may be aiming to convey Wednesday Addams’ unique personality and otherworldly presence.

Another possibility is that the absence of blinking is a result of post-production editing or visual effects. Filmmakers often employ various techniques to enhance the atmosphere and create a specific mood in movies. It is plausible that the decision to remove Ortega’s blinks was made during the editing process to add an extra layer of intrigue to the character.

FAQ

Q: Is Jenna Ortega physically unable to blink?

A: No, Jenna Ortega is a talented actress who is fully capable of blinking. The absence of blinking in the trailer is likely a creative choice or a result of post-production editing.

Q: Will Jenna Ortega’s character not blink throughout the entire film?

A: While the trailer suggests that Jenna Ortega’s character does not blink, it is uncertain whether this will be the case throughout the entire film. Trailers often showcase specific scenes or moments that may not reflect the entirety of the movie.

Q: When will “Wednesday” be released?

A: “Wednesday” is set to be released on Netflix on a yet-to-be-announced date. Fans eagerly await the film’s premiere to uncover the mysteries surrounding Jenna Ortega’s character.

As the release of “Wednesday” draws closer, fans are eagerly anticipating the answers to their burning questions. Whether Jenna Ortega’s unblinking portrayal of Wednesday Addams is an intentional acting choice or a result of post-production wizardry, it undeniably adds an extra layer of intrigue to the highly anticipated film.