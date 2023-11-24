Why Doesn’t DWTS Use Original Songs?

Dancing with the Stars (DWTS), the popular reality TV show that pairs celebrities with professional dancers, has been captivating audiences for years. With its dazzling choreography and impressive performances, the show has become a favorite among viewers. However, one question that often arises is why DWTS doesn’t use original songs for its routines. Let’s delve into this intriguing topic.

The Licensing Challenge

One of the main reasons DWTS doesn’t use original songs is the complex issue of licensing. Original songs are protected copyright, and obtaining the necessary licenses to use them on a television show can be a lengthy and expensive process. This would require negotiating with multiple artists, record labels, and publishers, which could prove to be a logistical nightmare.

Creating Choreography

Another factor to consider is the process of creating choreography. DWTS relies on a team of professional dancers who work closely with the celebrities to develop routines that showcase their skills. Using original songs would require the choreographers to create dances specifically tailored to each song, which could limit their creative freedom and potentially hinder the overall quality of the performances.

Familiarity and Audience Appeal

DWTS often uses popular songs that are already well-known to the audience. This choice helps create a sense of familiarity and connection, as viewers can instantly recognize and relate to the music. Using original songs might not have the same impact, as the audience may not be familiar with them, potentially diminishing the emotional connection between the performance and the viewers.

FAQ

Q: Can’t DWTS simply pay for the rights to use original songs?

A: While it is possible to obtain licenses for original songs, the process can be time-consuming and costly. DWTS would need to negotiate with multiple parties, making it a challenging endeavor.

Q: Are there any exceptions to using original songs on DWTS?

A: Occasionally, DWTS does use original songs, but these instances are rare and usually involve special performances or guest artists.

Q: Do the celebrities have a say in the song selection?

A: Yes, the celebrities often have input in the song selection process. They work closely with their professional dance partners and the show’s producers to choose songs that resonate with them and suit their personalities.

In conclusion, while using original songs on DWTS may seem like an appealing idea, the challenges of licensing, choreography limitations, and the importance of audience familiarity make it a complex proposition. By sticking to popular songs, DWTS ensures that its performances continue to captivate and entertain viewers around the world.