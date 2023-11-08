Why doesn’t BYU play Utah?

In the world of college football, rivalries are a significant part of the game. They bring excitement, passion, and a sense of tradition to the sport. One of the most notable rivalries in the state of Utah is between Brigham Young University (BYU) and the University of Utah. However, in recent years, fans have been left wondering why these two teams no longer face off on the football field.

The rivalry between BYU and Utah, known as the “Holy War,” dates back to 1896 and has been a fierce competition ever since. The two teams have faced each other a total of 101 times, making it one of the longest-running rivalries in college football history. However, in 2010, the rivalry took an unexpected turn when Utah decided to leave the Mountain West Conference and join the Pac-12 Conference.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Utah leave the Mountain West Conference?

A: Utah made the decision to join the Pac-12 Conference in order to gain more exposure and compete at a higher level of competition.

Q: Did BYU have the opportunity to join a Power Five conference?

A: Despite their success on the field, BYU has not received an invitation to join a Power Five conference, which has limited their opportunities for high-profile matchups.

This move had significant implications for the rivalry, as Utah’s new conference schedule left little room for non-conference games. As a result, the annual matchup between BYU and Utah was put on hold indefinitely. Since then, both teams have expressed a desire to continue the rivalry, but scheduling conflicts and conference commitments have made it difficult to find a suitable date.

Q: Can BYU and Utah schedule a non-conference game?

A: While it is possible for BYU and Utah to schedule a non-conference game, it would require careful coordination between the two schools and their respective conferences.

Despite the absence of the Holy War on the football field, the rivalry between BYU and Utah remains strong. Fans from both sides eagerly await the day when these two teams can once again face off and reignite the passion and excitement that has defined this historic rivalry for over a century. Until then, the question of “Why doesn’t BYU play Utah?” will continue to linger, with hopes that a resolution can be found in the near future.