Why does Walt hate Jesse at the end?

Breaking Bad: The Complex Relationship Between Walt and Jesse

Introduction

In the critically acclaimed television series Breaking Bad, the dynamic between the two main characters, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, is a central focus throughout the show. As the series progresses, their relationship becomes increasingly strained, leading to a bitter and tumultuous end. Many viewers have questioned why Walt seemingly develops a deep hatred for Jesse, despite their initial partnership and shared experiences. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind Walt’s animosity towards Jesse and shed light on the complexities of their relationship.

The Power Struggle

One of the primary factors contributing to Walt’s disdain for Jesse is the power struggle that emerges between them. Initially, Walt is the dominant figure, using his superior knowledge of chemistry to manipulate Jesse into becoming his partner in the methamphetamine production business. However, as Jesse gains experience and asserts his independence, Walt’s control begins to slip. This shift in power threatens Walt’s ego and triggers his resentment towards Jesse.

Moral Conflict

Throughout the series, Walt becomes increasingly morally compromised, engaging in heinous acts to protect his empire and ensure his survival. On the other hand, Jesse struggles with guilt and remorse, often displaying a conscience that Walt seems to lack. This stark contrast in their moral compasses creates tension between them, with Walt viewing Jesse as a constant reminder of his own moral degradation. As a result, Walt’s hatred towards Jesse intensifies.

FAQ

Q: What does “power struggle” mean?

A: A power struggle refers to a situation where two or more individuals or groups compete for control or influence over a particular domain or relationship.

Q: How does Walt’s moral conflict contribute to his hatred for Jesse?

A: Walt’s moral conflict arises from his realization that his actions have dire consequences. Jesse, on the other hand, demonstrates a growing sense of guilt and remorse. This contrast in their moral standings fuels Walt’s resentment towards Jesse.

Conclusion

The complex relationship between Walt and Jesse in Breaking Bad is a captivating exploration of power dynamics and moral ambiguity. As the series progresses, Walt’s hatred for Jesse becomes increasingly evident, stemming from a combination of power struggles and conflicting moral compasses. The intricate portrayal of their relationship serves as a testament to the exceptional storytelling that made Breaking Bad a cultural phenomenon.