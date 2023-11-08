Why does Travis Kelce wear 87?

Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end, Travis Kelce, has become a household name in the world of American football. Known for his exceptional skills on the field, Kelce has also caught the attention of fans and analysts for his choice of jersey number – 87. Many wonder why he wears this particular number and if it holds any significance to him. Let’s delve into the story behind Travis Kelce’s jersey number.

The significance of jersey numbers in football

In football, players often have a personal connection to their jersey numbers. These numbers can hold sentimental value, represent a player’s position, or even pay homage to a sports idol. The NFL has specific rules regarding jersey numbers, with certain numbers being reserved for specific positions. For example, tight ends are typically assigned numbers between 80 and 89.

Travis Kelce’s connection to number 87

Travis Kelce wears the number 87 as a tribute to his childhood idol, former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez. Gonzalez, who played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1997 to 2008, is widely regarded as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. Kelce grew up watching Gonzalez and was inspired his playing style and success.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can NFL players choose any number they want?

A: No, NFL players must adhere to specific rules regarding jersey numbers. Certain numbers are reserved for specific positions, and players must choose from the available options.

Q: Are there any restrictions on changing jersey numbers?

A: Yes, there are restrictions on changing jersey numbers during the season. Players must notify the league and may be required to purchase any remaining inventory of their old jerseys.

Q: How common is it for players to wear numbers as tributes?

A: It is relatively common for players to wear numbers as tributes to their idols or to honor significant people or events in their lives. These numbers often hold personal meaning for the players and can serve as a source of motivation on the field.

In conclusion, Travis Kelce wears the number 87 as a tribute to his childhood idol, Tony Gonzalez. This number holds sentimental value for Kelce and serves as a constant reminder of the impact Gonzalez had on his football career. As Kelce continues to make his mark in the NFL, he proudly carries on the legacy of his idol through his choice of jersey number.