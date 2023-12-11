Why does Tommy Shelby rub the cigarette on his lips first?

Peaky Blinders’ Tommy Shelby: The Mystery Behind His Cigarette Ritual

In the hit TV series Peaky Blinders, the enigmatic character of Tommy Shelby, portrayed Cillian Murphy, has captivated audiences with his charismatic yet mysterious persona. One intriguing aspect of his character is his peculiar habit of rubbing his cigarette on his lips before lighting it. This seemingly insignificant gesture has left fans wondering about its significance and purpose. Today, we delve into the mystery behind Tommy Shelby’s cigarette ritual.

The Cigarette Ritual Explained

Tommy Shelby’s cigarette ritual involves him rubbing the unlit cigarette along his lips before placing it between them and lighting it. This action has become synonymous with his character, often seen as a prelude to his next move or a moment of contemplation. While the show’s creators have not explicitly revealed the reason behind this ritual, it is believed to be a symbolic act that represents Tommy’s calculated and strategic nature.

The Symbolism

Many fans speculate that the act of rubbing the cigarette on his lips is a way for Tommy to assert his dominance and control over his surroundings. It is seen as a display of power, confidence, and a reminder of his unwavering determination. The ritual also serves as a moment of reflection, allowing Tommy to gather his thoughts and make calculated decisions. It is a visual representation of his meticulous nature, emphasizing his attention to detail and his ability to stay one step ahead of his adversaries.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is there any historical significance to Tommy Shelby’s cigarette ritual?

A: While the show is set in the early 20th century, there is no historical evidence to suggest that this specific ritual was common during that time. It is likely a creative choice made the show’s creators to enhance Tommy Shelby’s character.

Q: Does the cigarette ritual have any deeper meaning?

A: The exact meaning behind the ritual is open to interpretation. However, it is widely believed to symbolize Tommy Shelby’s calculated nature, his dominance, and his ability to stay in control.

Q: Do other characters in Peaky Blinders have similar rituals?

A: While Tommy Shelby’s cigarette ritual is unique to his character, other characters in the show have their own distinctive habits and rituals that define their personalities.

In conclusion, Tommy Shelby’s cigarette ritual in Peaky Blinders remains a captivating mystery. While its exact meaning may never be fully revealed, it serves as a powerful symbol of Tommy’s calculated nature and his ability to navigate the treacherous world of the Peaky Blinders with unwavering determination.