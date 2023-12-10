Why does the dad have scratches on his back in Succession?

Why Does Logan Roy Have Scratches on His Back in Succession?

Introduction

In the hit HBO series Succession, viewers have been left puzzled the recurring appearance of scratches on the back of the show’s patriarch, Logan Roy. Played Brian Cox, Logan is the powerful and enigmatic CEO of Waystar Royco, a global media and entertainment conglomerate. The mystery surrounding these scratches has sparked numerous theories and debates among fans. Let’s delve into this intriguing topic and explore some possible explanations.

Theories and Speculations

One prevailing theory suggests that the scratches on Logan’s back are a physical manifestation of the cutthroat nature of his business dealings. As the head of a ruthless corporate empire, Logan is constantly engaged in power struggles and backstabbing maneuvers. These scratches could symbolize the wounds he has endured in his quest for dominance and control.

Another theory posits that the scratches are a metaphorical representation of the burdens and secrets Logan carries on his shoulders. Throughout the series, Logan is shown to be haunted his past actions and the consequences they have on his family and business. The scratches could serve as a visual reminder of the weight he bears.

FAQ

Q: Are the scratches intentional or accidental?

A: The intentional nature of the scratches remains unclear. Some viewers believe they are deliberately inflicted, while others speculate they may be accidental or a result of physical exertion.

Q: Do the scratches hold any significance in the storyline?

A: While the scratches have not been explicitly addressed in the show, they have become a recurring element, leading many to believe they hold symbolic meaning. However, it is important to note that the show’s creators have not provided any official explanation.

Conclusion

The scratches on Logan Roy’s back in Succession continue to captivate audiences and fuel discussions. Whether they represent the scars of his ruthless business tactics or the weight of his secrets, they undoubtedly add an intriguing layer to the character’s complexity. As the series progresses, viewers eagerly await further clues and revelations that may shed light on this enigmatic aspect of Logan’s persona.