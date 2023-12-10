Why Does Logan Call Roman “Romulus”?

Introduction

In the hit television series “Succession,” Logan Roy, the patriarch of the wealthy Roy family, has a peculiar habit of referring to his son Roman as “Romulus.” This nickname has sparked curiosity among fans, leaving them wondering about its origins and significance. Let’s delve into the reasons behind Logan’s choice of moniker for his son.

The Mythological Connection

The name “Romulus” holds a significant historical and mythological background. In Roman mythology, Romulus and his twin brother Remus were the legendary founders of Rome. They were abandoned as infants and raised a she-wolf, eventually growing up to establish the great city. Logan’s choice to call Roman “Romulus” may be a nod to this mythological tale, symbolizing his son’s potential to become a powerful leader or builder of empires.

A Symbol of Ambition

Logan Roy is known for his relentless pursuit of power and success, and he expects nothing less from his children. By calling Roman “Romulus,” Logan may be subtly reminding him of the need to be ambitious and driven, just like the legendary founder of Rome. This nickname could serve as a constant reminder for Roman to strive for greatness and assert himself within the family business.

A Playful Dynamic

While Logan’s nickname for Roman may carry weighty connotations, it also reflects the complex and often playful dynamic between father and son. Logan’s use of “Romulus” could be seen as a form of endearment, albeit in a slightly teasing manner. It adds a touch of humor to their relationship, showcasing the unique bond they share amidst the cutthroat world of corporate power struggles.

FAQ

Q: Is “Romulus” the only nickname Logan has for Roman?

A: No, Logan has been known to use various nicknames for his children throughout the series. However, “Romulus” seems to be the most frequently used when referring to Roman.

Q: Does Roman like being called “Romulus”?

A: While Roman occasionally displays annoyance at the nickname, it is evident that he understands its significance and the underlying message from his father.

Q: Are there any other mythological references in “Succession”?

A: Yes, the show often incorporates mythological allusions and references to add depth to its characters and storylines. These references serve to enhance the narrative and provide additional layers of meaning.

Conclusion

Logan Roy’s choice to call his son Roman “Romulus” in the television series “Succession” carries both mythological significance and a symbolic representation of ambition. This nickname adds a playful element to their relationship while reminding Roman of the expectations placed upon him within the Roy family. As fans eagerly await the next season, the use of “Romulus” continues to be a captivating aspect of the show, leaving viewers intrigued the dynamics between Logan and his ambitious offspring.