Why does Kelce wear 87?

Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end, Travis Kelce, has become a household name in the NFL. Known for his exceptional athleticism, precise route-running, and reliable hands, Kelce has been a key player in the Chiefs’ success. But have you ever wondered why he wears the number 87 on his jersey? Let’s dive into the story behind this iconic number.

The significance of the number 87

Kelce’s choice to wear the number 87 stems from his admiration for a former NFL player, Rob Gronkowski. Gronkowski, who played for the New England Patriots, is widely regarded as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. Kelce has often expressed his respect and admiration for Gronkowski’s playing style and impact on the game.

FAQ

Q: Why did Kelce choose to honor Gronkowski?

A: Kelce has always looked up to Gronkowski as a role model and has been inspired his dominance on the field. By wearing the number 87, Kelce pays tribute to Gronkowski’s legacy and aims to emulate his success.

Q: Did Kelce seek permission from Gronkowski to wear his number?

A: While it is not a requirement for players to seek permission to wear a specific number, Kelce did reach out to Gronkowski as a sign of respect. Gronkowski gave his blessing, acknowledging Kelce’s talent and expressing his support for the young tight end.

Q: Are there any other reasons behind Kelce’s choice?

A: Apart from honoring Gronkowski, the number 87 holds personal significance for Kelce. It represents the year he was born, 1987, making it a meaningful choice for him.

In conclusion

Travis Kelce’s decision to wear the number 87 on his jersey is a testament to his admiration for Rob Gronkowski and his desire to follow in the footsteps of one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. By donning this number, Kelce pays homage to Gronkowski’s impact on the game while also adding a personal touch to his own journey in the league. As Kelce continues to excel on the field, his choice of number serves as a constant reminder of the legacy he aims to leave behind.