Why does Juror 4 think the boy is guilty?

Why Juror 4 Believes the Boy is Guilty: A Closer Look at the Evidence

In the gripping courtroom drama, “12 Angry Men,” Juror 4 stands out as one of the staunchest proponents of the defendant’s guilt. While the majority of the jurors initially lean towards a not guilty verdict, Juror 4 remains steadfast in his belief that the accused young man is guilty of the crime. But what exactly leads Juror 4 to this conviction? Let’s delve into the evidence and reasoning behind his stance.

Juror 4, portrayed as a logical and analytical character, bases his belief on the presented facts and his own interpretation of the evidence. He argues that the testimonies of the witnesses, the murder weapon, and the defendant’s alleged motive all point towards the boy’s guilt.

Firstly, Juror 4 highlights the eyewitness testimony, which he considers to be the most compelling evidence against the defendant. He emphasizes that the witness, who lived in the apartment directly across from the crime scene, claimed to have seen the accused stab his father through the windows of a moving train. Juror 4 believes that this testimony is reliable and should be given significant weight in the deliberations.

Secondly, Juror 4 focuses on the murder weapon, a unique switchblade knife that the defendant claimed to have lost. He argues that the fact that the same type of knife was found at the crime scene strengthens the case against the accused. Juror 4 contends that it is highly improbable for someone else to possess an identical weapon and commit the crime.

Furthermore, Juror 4 highlights the alleged motive behind the murder. He points out that the defendant had a strained relationship with his father, which could have driven him to commit such a heinous act. Juror 4 believes that this motive, combined with the other evidence, creates a compelling case against the young man.

While Juror 4’s conviction may seem unwavering, it is important to remember that the deliberations in “12 Angry Men” ultimately reveal the flaws in his reasoning. The film serves as a reminder that a single perspective, no matter how logical it may appear, should not overshadow the importance of considering all the evidence and viewpoints before reaching a verdict.