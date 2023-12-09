Why does Joel get killed The Last of Us?

Why Joel’s Demise in The Last of Us Leaves Players Shocked and Heartbroken

In a shocking turn of events, the beloved protagonist Joel Miller meets a tragic end in the highly acclaimed video game, The Last of Us. Developed Naughty Dog and released in 2013, this post-apocalyptic masterpiece has captivated players worldwide with its gripping narrative and emotional depth. Joel’s untimely demise has left fans reeling, questioning the motives behind such a pivotal plot twist.

What led to Joel’s death?

Joel’s death occurs early on in the game’s sequel, The Last of Us Part II, which was released in 2020. The story picks up several years after the events of the first game, with Joel and Ellie settling in a thriving community in Jackson, Wyoming. However, their peaceful existence is shattered when a group of survivors seeking revenge crosses their path. This encounter ultimately leads to Joel’s brutal murder, leaving players shocked and devastated.

Why did Naughty Dog choose to kill off Joel?

The decision to kill off such a beloved character was a bold move Naughty Dog, but one that served a crucial purpose in driving the narrative forward. The Last of Us Part II explores themes of revenge, consequences, and the cyclical nature of violence. By removing Joel from the equation early on, the game forces players to confront the consequences of his actions in the first game and witness the ripple effect it has on the characters and world around them.

How does Joel’s death impact the story?

Joel’s death serves as a catalyst for Ellie’s journey throughout The Last of Us Part II. Consumed grief and a burning desire for revenge, Ellie embarks on a harrowing quest that challenges her morals and tests the limits of her humanity. The absence of Joel’s guidance and protection forces Ellie to confront her own demons and make difficult choices, ultimately shaping the course of the narrative.

What is the significance of Joel’s character?

Joel’s character is central to the emotional core of The Last of Us series. As a hardened survivor burdened past trauma, he forms a deep bond with Ellie, a young girl immune to the infection that has ravaged humanity. Their relationship serves as the heart of the story, exploring themes of love, sacrifice, and the lengths one would go to protect those they care about.

In conclusion

Joel’s shocking demise in The Last of Us Part II has left players grappling with a range of emotions. Naughty Dog’s decision to kill off such a beloved character serves as a testament to their commitment to storytelling and pushing the boundaries of video game narratives. As players continue to navigate the post-apocalyptic world, they are reminded of the fragile nature of life and the profound impact one person can have on those around them.