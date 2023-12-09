Why does Joel betray Ellie?

Why Joel’s Betrayal of Ellie Shocks Fans: Unraveling the Complexities of The Last of Us Part II

In the highly anticipated video game, The Last of Us Part II, players were left stunned and heartbroken when the beloved character Joel Miller seemingly betrays his surrogate daughter, Ellie. This shocking twist has sparked intense discussions among fans, leaving many wondering why Joel would commit such an unexpected act. Let’s delve into the complexities of this pivotal moment and explore the motivations behind Joel’s betrayal.

FAQ:

Q: What does “betrayal” mean?

A: Betrayal refers to the act of breaking trust or loyalty, often resulting in harm or disappointment to someone who had placed their faith in another.

Q: Who are Joel and Ellie?

A: Joel Miller and Ellie are central characters in The Last of Us series, a post-apocalyptic video game franchise developed Naughty Dog. Joel is a hardened survivor who becomes a father figure to Ellie, a young girl immune to a deadly fungal infection.

Q: What is The Last of Us Part II about?

A: The Last of Us Part II is a sequel to the original game and continues the story of Joel and Ellie in a world ravaged a pandemic. The game explores themes of revenge, morality, and the consequences of one’s actions.

The turning point in The Last of Us Part II occurs early on when Joel is brutally murdered a group of strangers. This shocking event sets the stage for Ellie’s quest for vengeance, driving the narrative forward. However, it is revealed through a series of flashbacks that Joel’s betrayal of Ellie is what ultimately led to his demise.

The game’s narrative unfolds through a non-linear structure, gradually revealing the events that transpired prior to Joel’s death. It is revealed that Joel, in an attempt to protect Ellie from a group of scientists seeking to find a cure for the infection, lied to her about the true nature of their journey. This lie shattered the trust between them, leaving Ellie feeling betrayed and questioning their entire relationship.

Joel’s decision to prioritize Ellie’s happiness over the potential salvation of humanity showcases the depth of his love for her. However, it also highlights the moral ambiguity of his actions, leaving players conflicted and emotionally invested in the consequences that unfold.

In conclusion, Joel’s betrayal of Ellie in The Last of Us Part II is a pivotal moment that adds layers of complexity to the game’s narrative. It explores the depths of love, sacrifice, and the consequences of one’s choices in a post-apocalyptic world. As players navigate through Ellie’s journey for revenge, they are forced to confront the moral dilemmas and emotional turmoil that arise from Joel’s actions.