Why does Jason Kelce wear number 62?

Philadelphia Eagles’ center Jason Kelce has become a fan favorite and a key player for the team. Known for his fiery personality and exceptional skills on the field, Kelce has been a vital part of the Eagles’ success in recent years. However, one question that often arises among fans is why he wears the number 62 on his jersey. Let’s delve into the story behind this unique choice.

The significance of number 62:

Kelce’s decision to wear number 62 stems from his deep admiration for his late teammate and friend, Chuck Bednarik. Bednarik, a legendary Eagles player, wore number 60 during his career. In honor of Bednarik’s legacy, Kelce chose to wear a number that was close to his idol’s, but not the same. The number 62 serves as a tribute to Bednarik’s impact on the team and the city of Philadelphia.

FAQ:

Q: Why didn’t Kelce choose to wear number 60?

A: Kelce wanted to pay homage to Chuck Bednarik, but he also wanted to establish his own identity. By selecting a number close to Bednarik’s, Kelce was able to honor his hero while still making the number his own.

Q: Are there any other reasons behind Kelce’s choice?

A: While Bednarik’s influence is the primary reason, Kelce has also mentioned that he wanted a number that would stand out and be easily recognizable on the field. Number 62 achieves this goal, making Kelce easily identifiable to fans and opponents alike.

Q: Has Kelce ever spoken about his decision publicly?

A: Yes, Kelce has openly discussed his choice of number in interviews. He has expressed his admiration for Bednarik and the impact the former Eagles player had on him. Kelce’s decision to wear number 62 is a personal tribute to a player he greatly respected.

In conclusion, Jason Kelce’s decision to wear number 62 on his jersey is a heartfelt tribute to his late teammate Chuck Bednarik. By choosing a number close to Bednarik’s iconic 60, Kelce honors the legacy of a Philadelphia Eagles legend while also establishing his own identity on the field.