Why Does Gibbs Kiss Abby?

In the world of television, unexpected moments and surprising plot twists are what keep viewers hooked. One such moment that left fans of the hit crime drama series “NCIS” in shock was when Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs planted a kiss on the cheek of forensic scientist Abby Sciuto. This unexpected display of affection between two beloved characters left many viewers wondering: why did Gibbs kiss Abby?

The Context:

To understand the significance of this moment, it is important to delve into the relationship between Gibbs and Abby. Throughout the series, Gibbs and Abby share a unique bond that goes beyond the typical mentor-mentee relationship. Their connection is built on trust, respect, and a deep understanding of one another. Abby’s quirky personality and unwavering loyalty have endeared her to both Gibbs and the audience.

The Kiss:

The kiss between Gibbs and Abby occurred in Season 8, Episode 22, titled “Baltimore.” In this episode, Gibbs and Abby find themselves reminiscing about their past while investigating a case in Gibbs’ hometown. As they navigate through old memories and emotional moments, Gibbs plants a gentle kiss on Abby’s cheek, leaving her and viewers surprised.

The Meaning:

The kiss can be interpreted as a gesture of affection and gratitude from Gibbs towards Abby. It symbolizes the deep bond they share and the immense respect Gibbs has for Abby’s unwavering support and dedication. It is important to note that this kiss was not romantic in nature but rather a heartfelt expression of their unique connection.

FAQ:

Q: Are Gibbs and Abby in a romantic relationship?

A: No, Gibbs and Abby share a platonic relationship built on trust, respect, and friendship.

Q: Did the actors plan the kiss?

A: The kiss was scripted and planned the show’s writers and producers. The actors, Mark Harmon (Gibbs) and Pauley Perrette (Abby), executed the scene as directed.

Q: Did the kiss change their relationship?

A: While the kiss added a new layer of complexity to their relationship, it did not fundamentally alter their dynamic. Gibbs and Abby continued to share a close bond throughout the series.

In conclusion, the kiss between Gibbs and Abby in “NCIS” was a surprising and heartfelt moment that showcased the deep connection between these two beloved characters. It was a gesture of affection and gratitude, symbolizing the unique bond they share. Despite the shock it may have initially caused, the kiss did not change the nature of their relationship. It remains a memorable moment in the series, reminding viewers of the depth of their connection.