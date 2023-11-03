TikTok’s Controversial “Pint Boys” Video: An Exploration of Online Culture

If there is one thing that captures the attention of the internet, it’s a viral video that sparks controversy. Recently, a video of a group of guys enjoying pints outside a London pub has caused quite a stir. The video, created influencer Max Lepage-Keefe, features the men casually drinking their pints while dressed in vintage clothes and surrounded a nostalgic autumnal backdrop. At first glance, it seems harmless, but the reaction it has received tells a different story.

The internet’s response to the “pint boys” video has been divisive, with some expressing disdain and others feeling indifferent. Comments range from calling it the “hardest watch this year” to mocking the so-called “working class cosplay” on display. But why has this particular video become a lightning rod for criticism?

Dr. Niki Cheong, a lecturer in Digital Culture and Society at King’s College London, offers some insights into the internet’s reaction. He believes that the negative response is not unique to this video but rather a common occurrence in today’s online culture. Social media has given everyone a platform to voice their opinions and often leads to polarization and vitriol.

One aspect that has fueled the controversy is the perception that the video treats working-class culture as an aesthetic. This is not an isolated incident, as there has been a broader trend of “working class cosplay” on social media. Examples include Palace Artois, a collaboration between a skate brand and a beer company, and Burberry’s takeover of Norman’s Cafe.

However, there are deeper layers to consider. The video’s setting outside a pub plays a significant role, especially in the UK, where pubs are seen as establishments with their own social rules and dynamics. Ignoring these norms recording oneself in a pub breaks the unspoken code of behavior, leading to criticism and mockery.

Another aspect brought up the creator of the video is the idea of toxic masculinity. Masculinity is performative online, with influencers often seeking authenticity but relying on staged content. The video’s portrayal of masculinity in a casual, unfiltered setting goes against the curated image influencers strive to present, thus inviting negative reactions.

While this “pint boys” video may seem like just another viral sensation, it provides an opportunity to examine the intersections of online culture, social norms, and authenticity. The internet’s response reflects broader societal issues, such as identity politics and cultural wars. As we delve deeper into the world of online media, it becomes clear that the reactions to such videos say as much about society as they do about the content itself.

FAQ

Q: What is the “pint boys” video?

The “pint boys” video is a TikTok created influencer Max Lepage-Keefe, featuring a group of guys drinking pints outside a London pub.

Q: Why has the video sparked controversy?

The video has sparked controversy due to its perceived treatment of working-class culture as an aesthetic, breaking social norms associated with pubs, and inviting criticism of toxic masculinity online.

Q: Is this video part of a broader trend?

Yes, the video is part of a broader trend known as “working class cosplay,” where social media influencers and brands adopt elements of working-class culture for aesthetic purposes.

Q: What does the reaction to the video say about online culture?

The negative reaction to the video reflects the polarizing nature of online culture, where everyone has a platform to voice their opinions, often resulting in vitriol and mockery.

Q: What insights does Dr. Niki Cheong offer?

Dr. Niki Cheong, a lecturer in Digital Culture and Society, highlights the commonality of negative reactions to viral content and the performative nature of masculinity in the online realm. He also points out the significance of breaking social norms associated with traditional establishments like pubs.