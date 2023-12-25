Why Does Elliott Get Drunk When E.T. Drinks?

Introduction

In the iconic 1982 film “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” there is a memorable scene where Elliott, the young protagonist, shares a connection with the alien creature E.T. that goes beyond the ordinary. One peculiar aspect of this connection is that when E.T. consumes alcohol, Elliott experiences the effects of intoxication. This phenomenon has puzzled many viewers over the years, leading to the question: why does Elliott get drunk when E.T. drinks?

The Science Behind It

To understand this peculiar connection, we need to delve into the realm of science fiction. In the movie, E.T. is portrayed as a highly advanced extraterrestrial being with telepathic abilities. It is suggested that this telepathic link allows E.T. to share his experiences and sensations with Elliott. When E.T. consumes alcohol, his telepathic connection with Elliott enables the transfer of the effects of alcohol to the young boy.

FAQ

Q: What is telepathy?

Telepathy refers to the ability to communicate thoughts, feelings, or sensations directly from one mind to another without the use of traditional forms of communication, such as speech or writing.

Q: How does E.T.’s telepathy work?

In the movie, E.T.’s telepathic abilities are portrayed as a natural part of his species’ communication skills. He can establish a mental connection with other beings, allowing for the exchange of thoughts and experiences.

Q: Why does Elliott experience the effects of alcohol?

The telepathic link between E.T. and Elliott allows for the transfer of sensations and experiences. When E.T. consumes alcohol, the effects are transmitted through the telepathic connection, resulting in Elliott experiencing the same intoxicating effects.

Conclusion

The connection between Elliott and E.T. in “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” is a fascinating element of the film. The telepathic link between the two characters enables the transfer of sensations, including the effects of alcohol. While this concept may seem far-fetched, it adds an intriguing layer to the story and showcases the unique bond between Elliott and his extraterrestrial friend.