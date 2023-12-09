Why Does Ellie Fall Out with Joel?

In a shocking turn of events, the highly anticipated video game sequel, The Last of Us Part II, has left fans reeling with the unexpected fallout between two beloved characters, Ellie and Joel. The emotional rollercoaster of their relationship takes center stage, leaving players questioning the motives behind Ellie’s sudden rift with her surrogate father figure. Let’s delve into the heart-wrenching reasons behind this heartbreaking falling out.

The Betrayal: One of the primary catalysts for Ellie’s anger towards Joel stems from a devastating revelation. Joel, in an attempt to protect Ellie, made a fateful decision at the end of the first game, sacrificing the potential cure for the Cordyceps infection that ravaged humanity. When Ellie discovers the truth, she feels betrayed, as her purpose in life was to find a cure and save humanity from the brink of extinction.

The Loss of Trust: Ellie’s relationship with Joel was built on trust, but this foundation crumbles when she learns the truth. The bond they once shared is shattered, leaving Ellie questioning everything she thought she knew about Joel. The loss of trust becomes a driving force behind her decision to distance herself from him.

The Search for Identity: As Ellie grows older, she begins to question her own identity and purpose in this post-apocalyptic world. The fallout with Joel becomes a catalyst for her journey of self-discovery. Ellie embarks on a quest for revenge, seeking closure and a sense of purpose that goes beyond her relationship with Joel.

FAQ:

Q: What is The Last of Us Part II?

A: The Last of Us Part II is a highly acclaimed video game sequel developed Naughty Dog. It continues the story of Ellie and Joel in a post-apocalyptic world overrun infected creatures.

Q: What is the Cordyceps infection?

A: The Cordyceps infection is a fictional fungal disease that affects humans in The Last of Us universe. It transforms its hosts into aggressive and mindless creatures, threatening the survival of humanity.

Q: Is The Last of Us Part II a standalone game?

A: No, The Last of Us Part II is a direct sequel to the original game, The Last of Us. It continues the story and character arcs established in the first installment.

In conclusion, the fallout between Ellie and Joel in The Last of Us Part II is a heart-wrenching development that adds depth and complexity to their relationship. The betrayal, loss of trust, and Ellie’s search for identity all contribute to this emotional rift. As players navigate through this gripping narrative, they are left pondering the consequences of choices made and the impact they have on the bonds we hold dear.