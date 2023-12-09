Why Does Ellie Cut the Infected?

In the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us, Ellie, the young protagonist, is known for her brutal and unflinching approach to survival. One of her most distinctive tactics is her willingness to engage in close combat with the infected, using a switchblade to swiftly dispatch them. This raises the question: why does Ellie choose to cut the infected instead of using other methods?

The Motivation Behind Ellie’s Actions

Ellie’s decision to cut the infected stems from a combination of factors. Firstly, her small stature and limited physical strength make it difficult for her to overpower the infected in hand-to-hand combat. By utilizing a switchblade, she can exploit their weaknesses and quickly incapacitate them, minimizing the risk of sustaining injuries herself.

Secondly, Ellie’s experience and training under the guidance of Joel, her mentor and father figure, have taught her the importance of conserving ammunition. In a world where resources are scarce, firearms and ammunition are valuable commodities. By resorting to her switchblade, Ellie can save her limited supply of bullets for more dangerous encounters, such as encounters with hostile humans or larger infected creatures.

Furthermore, cutting the infected allows Ellie to maintain a level of stealth and avoid attracting unnecessary attention. The infected are highly sensitive to sound, and gunfire can draw hordes of them towards her location. By silently eliminating them with her switchblade, Ellie can navigate through dangerous areas undetected, increasing her chances of survival.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are the infected?

A: In The Last of Us, the infected are humans who have been infected a mutated strain of the Cordyceps fungus. This fungus takes control of the host’s brain, turning them into aggressive and highly dangerous creatures.

Q: How does Ellie acquire her switchblade?

A: Ellie obtains her switchblade early in the game when she is given it Joel. It becomes her primary weapon throughout her journey.

Q: Are there any drawbacks to using a switchblade?

A: While the switchblade is effective in close combat, it requires Ellie to get dangerously close to the infected. This increases the risk of being bitten or injured during the encounter.

In conclusion, Ellie’s choice to cut the infected with her switchblade is a calculated strategy born out of necessity. It allows her to overcome physical limitations, conserve ammunition, and maintain stealth. As players accompany Ellie on her journey, they witness her resilience and resourcefulness in the face of a harsh and unforgiving world.