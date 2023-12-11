Why does Elizabeth Keen wear a wig?

Why Elizabeth Keen’s Wig Has Become a Mystery

Introduction

In the hit television series “The Blacklist,” one character’s appearance has sparked curiosity and intrigue among fans. Elizabeth Keen, played Megan Boone, is known for her signature hairstyle, which includes a stunning wig. This article aims to delve into the reasons behind Elizabeth Keen’s wig and the mystery it has created.

The Wig Phenomenon

Elizabeth Keen’s wig has become a topic of discussion among fans, with many wondering why the character wears it. The wig, a hairpiece worn over the scalp, is meticulously styled to match Boone’s natural hair. It has become an integral part of Keen’s character, adding an air of mystery and intrigue to her persona.

The Role of the Wig

The decision to incorporate a wig into Elizabeth Keen’s character was a deliberate choice made the show’s creators. The wig serves multiple purposes, both practical and symbolic. Firstly, it allows for flexibility in the character’s appearance, enabling the show’s creators to experiment with different hairstyles without committing to a permanent change. Additionally, the wig helps to distinguish Keen’s character visually, making her instantly recognizable to viewers.

The Mystery Unveiled

While the reasons behind Elizabeth Keen’s wig have been a subject of speculation, the show’s creators have remained tight-lipped about the true purpose. Some fans believe that the wig is a disguise, allowing Keen to hide her true identity or protect herself from potential threats. Others theorize that it represents a transformation in her character, symbolizing a shift in her personal or professional life.

FAQ

Q: Is Megan Boone required to wear the wig at all times?

A: No, Megan Boone only wears the wig while filming scenes as Elizabeth Keen. In her personal life, she does not wear the wig.

Q: How long does it take to style the wig?

A: The wig is professionally styled the show’s hair and makeup team. The process can take up to an hour to ensure it looks natural and matches Megan Boone’s hair seamlessly.

Q: Will the reason behind the wig be revealed in future episodes?

A: As of now, the show’s creators have not hinted at any plans to reveal the true reason behind Elizabeth Keen’s wig. The mystery surrounding it may continue to captivate fans for the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

Elizabeth Keen’s wig has become an enigma, captivating fans of “The Blacklist” and sparking numerous theories. While the true reason behind the wig remains unknown, its presence adds depth and intrigue to the character. As the show continues to unfold, fans eagerly await any revelations that may shed light on this captivating mystery.