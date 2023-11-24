Why does Clemson touch the rock?

Clemson University, located in South Carolina, is renowned for its rich football tradition and passionate fan base. One of the most iconic rituals associated with Clemson football is the tradition of touching “The Rock” before every home game. But why do the players touch the rock? Let’s delve into the history and significance of this beloved tradition.

The Rock, also known as Howard’s Rock, is a large piece of white flint that was given to legendary Clemson coach Frank Howard in the 1960s. The rock was originally from Death Valley, California, and was presented to Howard a friend. Initially, the rock was placed on a pedestal in Howard’s office, but it soon found its way to the top of the hill overlooking Clemson’s football field.

The tradition of touching the rock began on September 24, 1966, during a game against Virginia. Before the game, Howard told his players, “If you’re going to give me 110 percent, you can rub that rock. If you’re not, keep your filthy hands off it.” Since then, every Clemson player has touched the rock as they run down the hill onto the field, symbolizing their commitment to giving their all for the team.

FAQ:

Q: What is the significance of touching the rock?

A: Touching the rock is a symbol of unity, commitment, and tradition for the Clemson football team. It represents the players’ dedication to giving their best effort on the field.

Q: Why is it called Howard’s Rock?

A: The rock is named after Frank Howard, the legendary Clemson coach who received it as a gift. He played a significant role in establishing the tradition of touching the rock.

Q: Is touching the rock a mandatory ritual for Clemson players?

A: Yes, touching the rock is considered a mandatory ritual for all Clemson players. It is seen as a way to honor the team’s history and uphold the values of the program.

The tradition of touching the rock has become an integral part of Clemson football culture. It serves as a reminder to the players of the legacy they represent and the commitment they have made to their teammates, coaches, and fans. As the players touch the rock and charge down the hill, they carry with them the hopes and dreams of the Clemson faithful, ready to give their all on the gridiron.