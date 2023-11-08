Why does BYU not allow coffee?

Provo, Utah – Brigham Young University (BYU), a private university owned The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church), is known for its strict honor code that governs the behavior of its students. One of the most notable restrictions in this code is the prohibition of coffee consumption on campus. This policy has sparked curiosity and debate among students and outsiders alike. So, why does BYU not allow coffee?

The ban on coffee at BYU is rooted in the religious beliefs and teachings of the LDS Church. The Word of Wisdom, a health code followed members of the LDS Church, advises against the consumption of substances that are harmful to the body, including coffee and tea. As BYU is an institution affiliated with the LDS Church, it upholds and enforces this teaching.

The Word of Wisdom was revealed to Joseph Smith, the founder of the LDS Church, in 1833. It encourages members to maintain a healthy lifestyle abstaining from harmful substances and promoting moderation in all things. While the Word of Wisdom does not explicitly mention coffee, it has been interpreted church leaders to include it.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Word of Wisdom?

A: The Word of Wisdom is a health code followed members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It advises against the consumption of substances that are harmful to the body, including coffee and tea.

Q: Does BYU ban all caffeinated beverages?

A: No, BYU does not ban all caffeinated beverages. While coffee and tea are prohibited, other caffeinated drinks such as soda and energy drinks are allowed on campus.

Q: Are there any exceptions to the coffee ban?

A: BYU provides exceptions for medical conditions that require the consumption of coffee or other prohibited substances. Students with a valid medical need can request an exemption from the honor code office.

In conclusion, the ban on coffee at BYU is a reflection of the religious beliefs and teachings of the LDS Church. As an institution affiliated with the church, BYU upholds and enforces the Word of Wisdom, which advises against the consumption of coffee and other substances deemed harmful to the body. While this policy may be seen as restrictive some, it is an integral part of the university’s commitment to its religious principles and values.