Why Do UCLA Fans Hold Up 4 Fingers?

Introduction

UCLA fans are known for their passionate support of their beloved Bruins. One distinctive gesture that can be seen throughout UCLA sporting events is fans holding up four fingers. This unique display has become a symbol of pride and unity among the UCLA faithful. But what does it mean, and why do fans do it? Let’s delve into the origins and significance of this gesture.

The Four Fingers Gesture

The four fingers gesture involves fans raising their hand with all four fingers extended, while the thumb is tucked into the palm. This hand signal is often accompanied chants and cheers, creating an electric atmosphere in the stands. It has become a tradition at UCLA sporting events, particularly during basketball games.

The Significance

The four fingers gesture represents the four national championships won the UCLA men’s basketball team under legendary coach John Wooden. From 1964 to 1975, Wooden led the Bruins to an unprecedented streak of dominance, capturing 10 championships in 12 years. This era is widely regarded as one of the greatest dynasties in college sports history.

FAQ

Q: What do the four fingers represent?

A: The four fingers represent the four national championships won the UCLA men’s basketball team under coach John Wooden.

Q: Why is this gesture significant?

A: The gesture symbolizes the rich history and success of the UCLA basketball program, particularly during the Wooden era.

Q: Is the four fingers gesture exclusive to basketball?

A: While it is most commonly associated with UCLA basketball, fans from other sports at UCLA have also adopted the gesture to show their support and pride.

Conclusion

The four fingers gesture has become an iconic symbol of UCLA pride and the storied history of the men’s basketball program. It serves as a reminder of the team’s remarkable achievements under coach John Wooden and unites fans in their unwavering support for the Bruins. So, the next time you see UCLA fans holding up four fingers, you’ll know the story behind this powerful gesture.