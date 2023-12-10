Why is it called voir dire?

In the world of law, there are many terms and phrases that may seem confusing to those who are not familiar with the legal system. One such term is “voir dire,” which is often used during the jury selection process. But why do they call it voir dire? Let’s delve into the origins of this term and shed some light on its meaning.

What is voir dire?

Voir dire is a legal term derived from Old French, meaning “to speak the truth.” It refers to the process of questioning potential jurors to determine their suitability for a particular trial. During voir dire, both the prosecution and defense attorneys have the opportunity to ask questions and assess the potential jurors’ biases, prejudices, and ability to be impartial.

Why is it called voir dire?

The term “voir dire” originated from the Anglo-Norman language, which was a dialect of Old French used in England after the Norman Conquest in 1066. In this context, “voir” means “to see” and “dire” means “to say” or “to speak.” Therefore, the term “voir dire” can be translated as “to see to speak” or “to speak the truth.”

The name “voir dire” accurately reflects the purpose of the process, as it allows attorneys to observe and hear potential jurors’ responses firsthand. By questioning them, attorneys aim to uncover any biases or prejudices that may affect their ability to fairly evaluate the evidence and render a verdict.

FAQ about voir dire:

Q: How long does voir dire typically last?

A: The duration of voir dire can vary depending on the complexity of the case and the number of potential jurors. It can range from a few hours to several days.

Q: Can attorneys ask any question during voir dire?

A: Attorneys are generally allowed to ask a wide range of questions, as long as they are relevant to the case and do not violate any legal restrictions.

Q: Can potential jurors be excused during voir dire?

A: Yes, potential jurors can be excused for various reasons, such as personal bias, inability to be impartial, or conflicts of interest.

In conclusion, the term “voir dire” may sound unfamiliar, but its meaning becomes clearer when we understand its linguistic origins. Derived from Old French, it reflects the process of questioning potential jurors to ensure a fair and impartial trial. So, the next time you hear the term “voir dire,” you’ll know exactly why they call it that.