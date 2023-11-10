Why do Ryanair split up passengers?

In recent years, Ryanair, one of Europe’s largest low-cost airlines, has faced criticism for its practice of splitting up passengers who are traveling together. This policy has left many passengers frustrated and wondering why the airline would intentionally separate friends and family members. Let’s take a closer look at the reasons behind Ryanair’s decision.

What does it mean to split up passengers?

When we talk about splitting up passengers, we refer to the practice of assigning seats to individuals who are traveling together in a way that separates them throughout the aircraft. This means that friends, families, or groups may find themselves sitting far apart from each other, sometimes even in different rows or sections of the plane.

Why does Ryanair split up passengers?

Ryanair claims that their policy of splitting up passengers is a result of their seating allocation system. The airline operates on a first-come, first-served basis, meaning that passengers who check-in early have a better chance of securing seats together. However, due to the high demand for certain flights, it is not always possible to accommodate everyone’s seating preferences.

To maximize revenue, Ryanair often sells seats in advance to passengers who are willing to pay extra for allocated seating. This means that passengers who choose not to pay for allocated seats are left with limited options and may end up being split up.

What are the implications for passengers?

The practice of splitting up passengers can be particularly problematic for families with young children or individuals who require assistance during the flight. Being separated from their loved ones can cause anxiety and discomfort, especially during long journeys.

While Ryanair argues that passengers can still swap seats with fellow travelers once onboard, this is not always a feasible solution. It relies on the cooperation of other passengers and may not be possible if the flight is fully booked.

In conclusion, Ryanair’s decision to split up passengers is primarily driven their seating allocation system and the desire to maximize revenue. While this practice may benefit the airline financially, it can lead to inconvenience and frustration for passengers. As a result, many travelers have called for greater transparency and improved policies to ensure that families and groups can sit together without having to pay extra fees.