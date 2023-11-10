Why do people not like flying with Ryanair?

Ryanair, the Irish low-cost airline, has become a popular choice for budget-conscious travelers across Europe. With its affordable fares and extensive route network, it has undoubtedly revolutionized the aviation industry. However, despite its success, Ryanair has also garnered a fair share of criticism and a reputation for being an airline that many people simply do not enjoy flying with. So, what exactly is it that makes Ryanair a less favorable choice for some passengers?

One of the primary reasons people express dissatisfaction with Ryanair is its reputation for hidden fees. While the airline may offer incredibly low base fares, it is notorious for charging additional fees for services that are typically included in the ticket price of other airlines. From charges for printing boarding passes to fees for checked baggage, these extra costs can quickly add up and catch passengers off guard.

Another common complaint is the airline’s strict baggage policy. Ryanair allows only one small carry-on bag for free, while any additional bags or larger items must be checked in for an additional fee. This policy can be particularly inconvenient for travelers who are used to more generous baggage allowances on other airlines.

Furthermore, Ryanair has faced criticism for its customer service. Passengers have reported instances of rude or unhelpful staff, long wait times for assistance, and difficulties in resolving issues or obtaining refunds. These experiences have left some travelers feeling frustrated and dissatisfied with the overall service provided the airline.

FAQ:

Q: What are hidden fees?

A: Hidden fees refer to additional charges that are not clearly stated or included in the advertised price. In the case of Ryanair, these fees can include charges for services such as printing boarding passes or checking baggage.

Q: What is a baggage policy?

A: A baggage policy is a set of rules and regulations regarding the size, weight, and number of bags that passengers are allowed to bring on board an aircraft. Different airlines have different baggage policies, and it is important for passengers to familiarize themselves with these policies before traveling.

Q: How does customer service affect the overall flying experience?

A: Customer service plays a crucial role in the overall flying experience. Friendly and helpful staff can make passengers feel valued and well taken care of, while poor customer service can lead to frustration and dissatisfaction.

In conclusion, while Ryanair offers affordable fares and a wide range of destinations, it is not without its drawbacks. Hidden fees, strict baggage policies, and customer service issues have contributed to a negative perception among some passengers. However, it is important to note that many travelers continue to choose Ryanair for its low prices and convenient routes, suggesting that personal preferences and priorities play a significant role in determining whether or not someone enjoys flying with the airline.