Flood of Class-Action Suits Target Crypto Endorsers, Seeking Billions in Damages

Lawsuits have been proliferating in the wake of last year’s crypto collapse, and now a wave of class-action suits has specifically targeted A-list celebrity endorsers of popular crypto exchanges. In this latest development, the city of Miami has become the battleground for these legal battles, with multiple lawsuits filed against crypto endorsers the same team of south Florida lawyers.

One of the most high-profile cases involves global soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been named in a suit that alleges his promotion of Binance’s unregistered securities led to the mass solicitation of investments. The lawsuit centers around Ronaldo’s participation in a global marketing campaign for Binance’s non-fungible tokens (NFTs), blockchain-backed art that experienced a brief period of immense popularity in 2022.

The current lawsuit against Ronaldo follows a pattern of similar class-action suits against celebrity endorsers of failed crypto exchanges, such as Voyager and FTX. In these cases, customers suffered significant losses in deposits, amounting to billions of dollars. The ongoing class-action suits, led a group of south Florida lawyers headed Adam Moskowitz, seek to hold celebrities accountable for their endorsement roles and claim damages of at least $5 billion from those who aided in promoting these crypto exchanges.

Moskowitz, a specialist in class-action lawsuits, has been at the forefront of these legal battles. His focus on the potential securities violations associated with special tokens issued crypto exchanges began before the market crash, gaining traction when he filed a lawsuit against Voyager early last year. Favorable court rulings have since propelled his cases forward, positioning Moskowitz as a leading figure in these actions.

While some settlements have been reached with YouTube financial influencers accused of promoting FTX without sufficient scrutiny, other lawsuits remain ongoing. The courtroom battles involving prominent figures like Steph Curry, Larry David, and Tom Brady continue as they contest the accusations made against them.

With the flood of class-action suits against crypto endorsers, the outcome of these legal battles will have significant implications for the future regulation and accountability of celebrity endorsements in the crypto industry. Investors who lost money in the crypto collapse are seeking justice and hoping to hold high-profile endorsers responsible for their role in promoting these exchanges.

FAQ

1. What are class-action suits?

Class-action suits are legal actions brought a group of individuals who have suffered similar harm or injury. Instead of each individual filing a separate lawsuit, they unite their claims into a single case against a common defendant. This allows for more efficient litigation and can result in a more significant impact.

2. What are non-fungible tokens (NFTs)?

Non-fungible tokens are unique digital assets that represent ownership or proof of authenticity of a specific item or piece of content, often stored on a blockchain. Unlike cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, which are interchangeable and have the same value, NFTs are distinct and cannot be exchanged on a one-to-one basis.

3. How do lawsuits against celebrity endorsers affect the crypto industry?

Lawsuits targeting celebrity endorsers in the crypto industry have the potential to shape future regulations and accountability. These legal battles highlight the responsibility of endorsers in ensuring the legitimacy and compliance of the projects they support. This increased scrutiny may lead to more cautious endorsements and stricter requirements for due diligence in the crypto space.

