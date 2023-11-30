Flood of Class-Action Suits Target Crypto Endorsers, Alleging Securities Violations

In the aftermath of last year’s cryptocurrency collapse, the number of lawsuits being filed has skyrocketed. However, a distinct trend has emerged, with a group of South Florida lawyers leading the charge launching a series of class-action suits against A-list celebrity endorsers of popular crypto exchanges such as FTX and Binance.

The most recent lawsuit targets global soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for his alleged promotion of “the mass solicitation of investments in unregistered securities” sold Binance. The suit, filed in federal court in the Southern District of Florida, centers around Ronaldo’s involvement in a global marketing campaign for a series of Binance NFTs.

These lawsuits come on the heels of similar actions filed against Major League Baseball, Formula 1 racing, Mercedes-Benz, and advertising giants Dentsu and Wasserman, both of which played a significant role in the global promotion campaign for FTX. The ongoing legal battles extend back to last year when celebrity endorsers of failed crypto exchanges Voyager and FTX were targeted, resulting in billions of dollars in losses for customers.

Led attorney Adam Moskowitz, the group of Florida lawyers is seeking at least $5 billion in damages from individuals and entities that aided in the promotion of these crypto exchanges. Celebrities such as Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Shaquille O’Neal, and Mark Cuban have all faced claims relating to their involvement. Moskowitz contends that these endorsers were compensated with funds directly from customer deposits, making them potentially liable for the massive collapse of the crypto market.

With favorable court rulings and settlements already achieved in some cases, Moskowitz and his legal team are making significant strides in their pursuit of justice. The ongoing lawsuits continue to play out in the courts, as both the celebrity endorsers and their legal opponents battle it out.

These class-action suits are shedding light on the issue of securities violations within the crypto industry. Moskowitz, who realized the potential legal ramifications several years ago, initiated the first lawsuit against Voyager before the market crash and subsequent SEC crackdown on unregistered securities. The recent surge in legal action underscores the importance of regulatory oversight and accountability in the cryptocurrency space.

FAQ

What are class-action suits?

Class-action suits are legal actions brought a group of people who have similar claims against a particular defendant. Instead of filing individual lawsuits, the plaintiffs collectively pursue their case, allowing for more efficiency and consistency in the legal process.

What is an unregistered security?

An unregistered security refers to a financial investment product that has not been properly registered with the relevant authorities, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the United States. Failure to register a security can be a violation of securities laws and may subject individuals or entities to legal consequences.

What is a crypto collapse?

A crypto collapse refers to a significant decline or crash in the value of cryptocurrencies, leading to substantial financial losses for investors. Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and can experience rapid price fluctuations due to market factors such as investor sentiment, regulatory developments, or technological issues. A collapse in the crypto market can have far-reaching consequences for investors and the industry as a whole.