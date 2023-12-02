New Lawsuits Target Celebrity Endorsers of Cryptocurrency Exchanges

A series of class-action suits have been filed against celebrity endorsers of cryptocurrency exchanges like FTX and Binance, with many of the lawsuits originating from the same group of South Florida lawyers. The latest suit involves global soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who is accused of promoting the mass solicitation of investments in unregistered securities sold Binance in a global marketing campaign launched in 2022 for a series of Binance NFTs.

These lawsuits are the result of the collapse of cryptocurrencies last year, which led to numerous legal actions. This recent wave of class-action suits specifically targets celebrity endorsers who promoted failed crypto exchanges such as Voyager and FTX, where customers lost substantial amounts of money in deposits.

Led attorney Adam Moskowitz and co-represented lawyers from Mark Migdal & Hayden and Boies Schiller and Flexner, the Florida-based legal team is seeking at least $5 billion in damages from those who helped promote these crypto exchanges. The lawsuits allege that celebrities, including Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Shaquille O’Neal, Mark Cuban, Shohei Ohtani, Larry David, Steph Curry, and Naomi Osaka, were paid millions of dollars directly from customer deposits.

According to Moskowitz, the lawsuits gained momentum after a series of favorable court rulings. The legal actions also extend beyond celebrity endorsers to include YouTube financial influencers who were accused of taking cash for promoting FTX without critically assessing the exchange’s practices.

As the lawsuits continue, the celebrities named as defendants are actively contesting the claims in court. The outcome of these cases could have significant implications for the brand reputation and financial liability of both the celebrity endorsers and the cryptocurrency exchanges themselves.

The lawsuits targeting crypto exchanges shed light on the potential risks and lack of regulation within the cryptocurrency industry.

If these lawsuits result in substantial damages being awarded to the plaintiffs, it could tarnish the reputations of the celebrity endorsers and potentially affect their future endorsement opportunities. It may also serve as a warning to other celebrities about the potential legal and financial risks associated with promoting cryptocurrency ventures.