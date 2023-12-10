Why do Jo and Laurie not end up together?

Why Jo and Laurie Don’t End Up Together: A Tale of Love and Friendship

In Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel “Little Women,” the relationship between Jo March and Theodore “Laurie” Laurence has captivated readers for generations. Their deep bond, shared adventures, and undeniable chemistry have led many to believe that they were destined to be together. However, to the surprise and disappointment of some, Jo and Laurie do not end up as a couple. So, why did Alcott choose to take their story in a different direction?

The Complexity of Love and Friendship

One of the main reasons Jo and Laurie don’t end up together is the complex nature of their relationship. While they share a deep friendship and understanding, their romantic feelings for each other are not reciprocated in the same way. Jo sees Laurie as a brotherly figure, someone she can confide in and rely on, but not as a romantic partner. Their bond is built on mutual respect, support, and shared dreams, rather than passionate love.

The Importance of Independence

Another factor that influenced Alcott’s decision is the theme of independence that runs throughout the novel. Jo March is a fiercely independent and ambitious young woman who aspires to be a successful writer. Alcott wanted to emphasize Jo’s journey of self-discovery and personal growth, which would have been overshadowed a romantic relationship with Laurie. By choosing not to pair them romantically, Alcott allows Jo to focus on her own aspirations and the pursuit of her dreams.

FAQ

Q: Why did readers expect Jo and Laurie to end up together?

A: The strong bond and chemistry between Jo and Laurie, coupled with their shared adventures and intimate moments, led many readers to believe they were meant to be a couple.

Q: Did Alcott face pressure to pair Jo and Laurie?

A: Yes, Alcott’s publisher initially wanted Jo and Laurie to end up together, as it was a popular trope in literature at the time. However, Alcott remained steadfast in her decision to prioritize Jo’s independence and personal growth.

Q: Who does Jo end up with?

A: Jo eventually marries Professor Friedrich Bhaer, a kind and intellectual man who encourages her writing career and supports her ambitions.

In the end, the decision to not have Jo and Laurie end up together in “Little Women” was a deliberate choice Louisa May Alcott. By exploring the complexities of love and friendship, as well as emphasizing Jo’s independence, Alcott crafted a story that continues to resonate with readers today. While some may have hoped for a different outcome, the enduring message of the novel remains: the importance of staying true to oneself and pursuing personal fulfillment.