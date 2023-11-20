Why do Japanese say Gojira?

In the world of cinema, there are few monsters as iconic and beloved as Godzilla. This towering creature, known for its destructive power and distinctive roar, has captured the imaginations of audiences around the globe. But have you ever wondered why the Japanese refer to this legendary monster as “Gojira”?

The name “Gojira” is actually a combination of two Japanese words: “gorira” meaning gorilla, and “kujira” meaning whale. This unique name was chosen to reflect the creature’s immense size and power, as well as its reptilian appearance. When the film was released in Japan in 1954, it was an instant hit, and the name Gojira quickly became synonymous with the monster we now know as Godzilla.

FAQ:

Why do Japanese pronounce it as “Gojira” instead of “Godzilla”?

The pronunciation of foreign words can often vary between languages, and this is true for the name Godzilla as well. In Japanese, the “zi” sound does not exist, so it is replaced with a “ji” sound. Additionally, the “lla” sound in Godzilla is not common in the Japanese language, so it is simplified to a single “ra” sound.

Is Gojira the original name of the monster?

Yes, Gojira is the original name of the monster. When the film was released in the United States in 1956, it was re-edited and re-dubbed, and the name was changed to Godzilla to appeal to Western audiences.

Why has the name Gojira stuck in Japan?

Despite the name change in the Western world, the original name Gojira has remained popular and widely used in Japan. It has become a cultural icon and is deeply ingrained in Japanese pop culture. The name Gojira has a certain charm and uniqueness that resonates with the Japanese people.

In conclusion, the name Gojira is a testament to the cultural significance of Godzilla in Japan. This iconic monster has captured the hearts of millions, and its name has become a symbol of power and destruction. So the next time you hear someone say Gojira, remember that it is not just a name, but a representation of a legendary creature that has left an indelible mark on the world of cinema.