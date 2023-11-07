Why do I have to pay for Yellowstone if I have Apple TV?

Yellowstone, the popular television series that has captivated audiences around the world, has become a hot topic of discussion among Apple TV users. Many are questioning why they have to pay for a subscription to watch the show, despite already having an Apple TV device. In this article, we will delve into the reasons behind this and address some frequently asked questions.

Firstly, it is important to understand that Apple TV is a streaming device that allows users to access various streaming services, including Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, and more. While Apple TV provides a platform for accessing these services, it does not grant free access to all content available on these platforms.

Yellowstone, in particular, is a show produced Paramount Network and is not part of the Apple TV+ subscription package. Therefore, to watch Yellowstone on Apple TV, users must subscribe to the Paramount Network or any other streaming service that offers the show.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch Yellowstone for free on Apple TV?

A: No, Yellowstone is not available for free on Apple TV. It requires a separate subscription to the Paramount Network or a streaming service that offers the show.

Q: Why doesn’t Apple TV include all shows and movies for free?

A: Apple TV is a streaming device that provides access to various streaming services. Each service has its own content library and subscription fees. Apple TV does not have control over the content or pricing of these services.

Q: Are there any free shows or movies available on Apple TV?

A: Yes, Apple TV offers a selection of free content through its Apple TV app. However, not all shows and movies are available for free, and popular series like Yellowstone usually require a separate subscription.

In conclusion, while Apple TV provides a convenient platform for accessing various streaming services, it does not grant free access to all content. To watch shows like Yellowstone, users must subscribe to the specific streaming service that offers the show. It is important to understand the content and subscription requirements of each service before expecting free access through Apple TV.