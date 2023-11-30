Why do I have a $16 Amazon Prime charge?

Why Am I Being Charged $16 for Amazon Prime?

If you recently noticed a $16 charge on your bank statement from Amazon Prime and are wondering why, you’re not alone. Many customers have been left puzzled this unexpected fee. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind this charge and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered the e-commerce giant, Amazon. It provides members with a range of benefits, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to streaming services like Prime Video and Prime Music, exclusive deals, and more.

Why am I being charged $16?

The $16 charge you see on your statement is likely the monthly fee for an Amazon Prime membership. Amazon offers different subscription options, including a monthly plan for $16 and an annual plan for $119. If you signed up for the monthly plan, this charge is a recurring fee for your ongoing membership.

Can I cancel my Amazon Prime membership?

Yes, you can cancel your Amazon Prime membership at any time. To do so, log in to your Amazon account, go to “Your Prime Membership,” and select the “End Membership” option. Keep in mind that if you cancel during a billing cycle, you may not receive a refund for any unused portion of your membership.

What if I didn’t sign up for Amazon Prime?

If you did not intentionally sign up for Amazon Prime but are still being charged, it’s possible that someone with access to your account or payment information may have subscribed on your behalf. In such cases, it is recommended to contact Amazon customer support immediately to resolve the issue and secure your account.

In conclusion, the $16 charge you see on your bank statement is likely the monthly fee for an Amazon Prime membership. If you did not sign up for Prime or have any concerns about the charge, reach out to Amazon customer support for assistance.